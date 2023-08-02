A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across the Midlands.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to cause localised disruption for road users.

The warning was implemented at 9am today (2 July) and will remain in place until 8pm tonight.

The Met Office said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely with travel taking longer due to difficult conditions.

Damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is also to be expected according to the forecaster.

Drivers have been advised to take caution on roads due to spray and possible flooding.

