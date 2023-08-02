Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows the moment Jacob Crouch's mother and stepdad were arrested

Jacob Crouch's hysterical mother repeatedly told police "I didn't do anything" as she was arrested over her son's murder, police bodycam footage has revealed.

The baby, who was just 10 months old, was found dead in his cot at his home in Derbyshire on the morning of 30 December 2020 and was later discovered to have 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and several internal injuries.

Jacob's mother, Gemma Barton, became emotional as she was detained, repeating to officers that she "didn't do anything".

Meanwhile, in separate footage, Craig Crouch, who was convicted of his stepson's murder on Wednesday, appeared to show no emotion as he was handcuffed in the hallway of the home.

He was also found guilty of three counts of child cruelty following a seven-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

Barton, 33, was cleared of murder, an alternative charge of manslaughter, and two counts of child cruelty, but was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and a third count of child cruelty.

Jacob was found at his home in Linton after a call to emergency services on 30 December 2020, prompting a police investigation.

A post-mortem examination found Jacob died from peritonitis, an infection of the stomach, which was caused by traumatic bowel perforation.

Opening the case in June, prosecutor Mary Prior KC said: "Neither sought medical help for Jacob at any stage for the pain and suffering caused when his bones were broken or in the few days that followed."

She added: "Neither got Jacob out of what must have been a life with episodes of significant pain and suffering.

"Jacob was not given the care that as a baby he needed and deserved."

