A 22-year-old on an electric bike has died after being hit by a car, police said.

The crash happened at the junction of Vera Road and Moat Lane, Yardley, Birmingham at about 11:55pm on Tuesday.

The cyclist was found in a critical condition and was initially given treatment by police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Three men, aged 17, 19 and 20, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. They were detained at a property in Yardley and remain in police custody.

A road in Yardley has been partially closed off by police following a collision involving an electric bike.

Birmingham Police tweeted: "Three men have been arrested after a man was tragically killed after being hit by a car at the junction with Moat Lane and Vera Road in Sheldon at 11.55pm last night (1 August).

"The man – aged 22 – was riding an electric bike and sadly died at the scene."

The area remains cordoned off and inquiries are ongoing to find a white Seat Leon, which West Midlands Police say they believe was involved in the crash.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has said it was informed that the bike and a second vehicle had been involved in a crash at the junction of Vera Road and Moat Lane shortly after midnight earlier today, Wednesday 2 August.

An ambulance spokesman said: "The cyclist was in a critical condition and was receiving basic life support from police colleagues.

"Ambulance crews immediately took over and began administering advanced life support.

"Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became clear that the man couldn’t be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene".

Police remain at the scene while NX West Midlands has warned of disruption to bus services in the area due to the road closure.