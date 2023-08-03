Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a house in Moseley in Birmingham overnight (3 August).

Four crews were sent to Alcester Road to respond to a fire within a roof at a residential property.

Posting to Twitter, West Midlands Fire Service said: "We currently have four appliances and a hydraulic platform in attendance at a fire within a roof space in Alcester Road, Moseley, Birmingham. Road closures are in place, Please avoid the area."

West Midlands Police Force Response sent a team to the scene and have launched an investigation. They have confirmed the cause of the fire was a cannabis factory.

They said the investigation is ongoing.