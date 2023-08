A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died in Birmingham.

Filmon Andmichaen, aged 30, is accused of killing the woman, in her 20s, who was found in woodland seriously injured in Ladywood on the evening of Tuesday 1 August.

Andmichaen, of Great Barr, is due before Birmingham magistrates today (Thursday 3 August).

A post-mortem is due to be held today.