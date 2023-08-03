More than 1000 pickleball competitors from 25 countries are at the Telford International Centre this weekend for the 2023 English Open.

The Telford International Centre has transformed three halls into 40 pickleball courts, and has opened the meeting areas and social venues for the players to relax between matches.

The English Open runs from August 3-6, consisting of men's and women's singles, juniors and wheelchair competitions, as well as a clinics being held to give spectators a chance to play with the pro's.

What is Pickleball?

A sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

It can be played inside or outside on a badminton sized tennis court with a modified tennis net.

Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Can be played as singles or doubles.

What's the hype about Pickleball?

Pickleball is considered one of the fastest growing sports in the United States.

Aside from the Championship club, Tom Brady has also invested into a Major League Pickleball team - teaming up with former tennis world number 1, Kim Clijsters.

The breakthrough sport is aiming to reach 40 million pickleball players by 2030.

Fellow stars, including LeBron James, Drew Brees and James Blake also own pickleball teams.

The English Open in Telford is the biggest event outside of north America.