The family of a man who died from his injuries after being stabbed in Wolverhampton, have paid tribute to him.

Jetmir Pemaj died after being seriously injured in Harrow Street in Whitmore Reans, on the 27th July.

His family said:

"Jetmir was a beloved son, brother and partner. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by his entire family and friends."

Police were called to the scene at around around 5am on Thursday 27 July Credit: ITV News Central

A 24-year-old man has since been charged with his murder, and the attempted murder of another man who was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Birmingham Crown Court today (3 August).