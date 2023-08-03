Two people have been arrested following an investigation into numerous attacks on cash machines in Nottinghamshire.

Two men aged 31 and 34 remain in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft.

A dozen incidents were reported in June this year, sparking Nottinghamshire Police to investigate.

It showed the attacks in the county were linked to other attacks across the UK, including Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Many thousands of pounds were stolen.

Police believe more than 250 attacks were made from May to July where cash dispensers were jammed and the cash later collected by the offender.

Police Staff Investigator Jodie Ridgewell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cash machine thefts have a significant impact on victims and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“These arrests reflect the seriousness in which we treat this type of organised offending and the level at which police forces can collaborate in order to protect communities.

"We will continue to work closely with our policing colleagues to fully understand the extent of these ATM attacks so that appropriate action can be taken.”