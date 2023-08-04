Dangerous synthetic opiates found in the West Midlands

Health bosses have issued a warning that potentially lethal synthetic drugs are in circulation across the West Midlands.

Known users have been alerted to the availability of the synthetic opiates - which mimic opioid painkiller fentanyl - which drugs experts say can lead to overdoses or death.

Synthetic opiates are often stronger than usual, or are contaminated with more dangerous substances.

Dr Justin Varney, chair of the regional Strategic Co-ordinating Group responding to this challenge, said: “Recently, there has been an increase in synthetic opioids entering the drug market due to global changes in drug supply.

"These synthetic drugs are stronger and are often mixed with other substances by dealers, resulting in an increased risk of overdose and death."

Three young men have died in Birmingham after they 'took a new synthetic drug' within months of each other.

The drug is an opioid called N-pyrrolidino etonitazene, and it is found for sale on the dark web.

Students Jakob Wozniak, who was 19, Dylan Byfield-Levell who was 20, and entrepreneur Miles Elliott Davis, who was 27, all lost their lives to the drug, according to the BBC.

The three men died in the city between October 2021 and January 2022.

West Midlands Police will be working with local councils, West Midlands Ambulance, coroners, the NHS and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) to raise awareness.

The collaboration of services are working with treatment providers and community partners to directly send alerts to individuals who use drugs, drug workers and treatment providers.

Dr Varney added: “Together with our partners, we are committed to raising awareness of the dangers of drug use, and ensuring people know how to access support and treatment for themselves, their family, or friends. We encourage them to contact their local treatment provider to get the support that is available to them.

There is an increased risk of overdose and death because synthetic opiates are stronger than usual Credit: PA

“In collaboration with first responders and community providers we are actively working to increase access to Naloxone as it has the potential to save lives. We encourage those interested to contact their local substance misuse treatment providers.

“West Midlands Police is leading the criminal investigation and response to tackling the availability of drugs in the region.”

What is N-pyrrolidino etonitazene ?

N-pyrrolidino etonitazene was first identified in May 2021.

An 18-year-old man - thought to be the first person to take the drug in the UK - was treated by Dr Mark Pucci - a consultant at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The teenager had been found unresponsive and breathing noisily by his mum in July in 2021 year.

But he was saved by an injection of an antidote naloxone. He was then sedated and placed on a ventilator.

Dr Pucci went on to say that N-pyrrolidino etonitazene is made up of compounds which were initially developed in the 1950s.

He said it comes from China and later arrived in the UK via Russia or Eastern Europe.

