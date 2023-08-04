A stepfather has been jailed for the murder of his 10-month-old stepson, who was found dead in his cot with dozens of injuries.

After four days of deliberation by a jury following a seven-week trial at Derby Crown Court, Craig Crouch, 39, was convicted of murder and three counts of child cruelty.

Today, a judge sentenced him to a life sentence with a minimum of 28 years.

Gemma Barton, 33, was cleared of murder, an alternative charge of manslaughter, and two counts of child cruelty, but was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and a third count of child cruelty.

Barton has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Her son Jacob had suffered at least 39 rib fractures, and died from a "vicious assault" at the hands of Craig Crouch, Derby Crown Court heard.

On 30 December 2020, Craig Crouch calmly called for an ambulance after checking on Jacob in his cot, telling the call-handler he was "stone cold". When paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What happened to Jacob Crouch?

An inquest into the death of a 10-month-old baby has heard he died after suffering a traumatic bowel injury.

Derby Coroner's Court heard Jacob Crouch was pronounced dead at the Royal Derby Hospital after being found "critically ill" in a house in Linton.

The emergency services were called to the home on 30 December 2020, prompting a police investigation.

An inquest heard a post-mortem examination found the baby died from peritonitis - an infection of the stomach - which was caused by traumatic bowel perforation.

Assistant Coroner Sophie Lomas opened and adjourned an inquest into the death until the police investigation had concluded.

Jailing Crouch at Derby Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Kerr said he was some ways, an unlikely murderer" but was "domineering, aggressive, boastful and arrogant" and caused Jacob "intense and prolonged harm."

He said: "Jacob was a happy, smiley bubbly baby who never complained about the horrific treatment he was receiving.

"He had to put up with it, and he did, often with a smile. Even those who never knew Jacob personally will miss him.

"You caused Jacob acute physical and mental suffering.

"You inflicted first bruising, and then fractured ribs, on this little baby.

"You have not shown any remorse for what you did."

Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Moira, Leicestershire, remained silent in the dock, while Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, and members of the public gallery wept during the hearing.

A seven-week trial heard Jacob was found dead in his cot at the family home in Foxley Chase, Linton, near Swadlincote in Derbyshire, on the morning of December 30, 2020.

A post-mortem examination concluded he had died from an infection caused by a traumatic bowel injury, with dozens of other injuries also found, despite Crouch saying in a 999 call that Jacob was "fine" just two hours before he died.

Barton, who the judge said had "misplaced affection" for Crouch, said her partner must have been responsible for her son's death, while Crouch, a former forklift driver, denied all knowledge of how Jacob's multiple injuries were caused and suggested they were self-inflicted.

But Dr Sarah Dixon, a consultant paediatrician, told the trial it was "not remotely" possible that Jacob could have caused the injuries, which instead were a result of "repeated physical abuse" by Crouch.

Speaking on Friday, prosecutor Mary Prior KC said 22 of the rib fractures occurred in the week of his death.

She said: "Each fracturing event required sustained, significant force by adult hands.

"The severe symptoms of that would have been readily evident to a parent.

"Perhaps the most tragic aspect of this case is that if either of these parents had gone for medical help, Jacob would have lived.

"Therefore, the failure to obtain any treatment for these severe injuries contributed significantly to his death."

The trial heard Crouch told Barton in June 2020 to be "more regimental" with her son, including by taking him to bed for crying for no reason in order to "not let this take over us".

In a later text, he claimed he was "starting to get really pissed off" with Jacob, who in one message was referred to as the "devil" by the pair.

In September, when Barton told Crouch she was bathing Jacob, he replied "3 foot deep, just hot water and some bleach xxxx".

Balraj Bhatia KC, mitigating for Crouch, said he had no previous convictions as his client looked on silently throughout the hearing.

Gemma Barton arrested by Derbyshire Police Credit: Derbyshire Police

Clive Stockwell KC, representing Barton, said the 33-year-old also had no previous convictions and she was "effectively isolated" by her partner.

He said: "The evidence is supportive of the fact that at all material times, Gemma Barton was coerced and controlled by Mr Crouch and that should be accounted for.

"Gemma Barton did not assault her son and neither did she encourage or assist Mr Crouch.

"She failed to protect her son on that fatal night when she should have been aware, as the jury found, of the risk posed by Mr Crouch, and she will have to live with the reality of that finding, and if the verdict of the jury allies with the truth, so she should."