Police have arrested a man as part of their investigation into the burglary of a hospital in Nottinghamshire last month.

A locked staff room was forced open and staff belongings taken, including car keys to a Volkswagen Polo, which was then stolen from one of the hospital’s car parks.

Another set of car keys, house keys, cash and an ID card were also taken during the burglary on 15th July.

The stolen car was recovered by officer the next day after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Leicestershire.

Police went to the scene, but the person driving the Volkswagen Polo had fled by the time they arrived.

On Wednesday, officers arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody for questioning and has since been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Burglary is a priority for the force because we understand the significant impact this invasive offence can have on victims.

"Members of the public can have faith that break-ins will be investigated thoroughly and the force continues to attend every burglary which is reported to us.

"We are pleased to have now arrested a suspect in this case and the investigation continues."