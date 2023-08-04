Play Brightcove video

A 10-month-old who was found dead in his cot with dozens of injuries has been described as "a happy, smiley bubbly baby who never complained about the horrific treatment he was receiving"

Jacob Crouch suffered at least 39 rib fractures, and died from a "vicious assault" at the hands of Craig Crouch, who was today jailed at Derby Crown Court for life.

Upon sentencing Craig Crouch, Mr Justice Kerr said: "You caused Jacob acute physical and mental suffering.

"You inflicted first bruising, and then fractured ribs, on this little baby. You have not shown any remorse for what you did.

"As for Jacob it is nothing less than tragic that he will never become a boy, and then a man.

He added: "Even those of us who never knew Jacob personally will miss him. For his wider family the pain of his loss will endure for years and decades."

Play Brightcove video

When sentencing Jacob's mum, Gemma Barton, Mr Justice Kerr said: "Failing to protect the victim is very similar to deliberate disregard for the victims welfare, and moreover is part of the definition of the offence.

"There is one significant feature pointing to lesser culpability that you are, as I accept, a victim of domestic abuse. Including by coercion and intimidation linked to the offence.

"Mr Crouch intimidated you to trusting into trusting him with the sole care of Jacob, though he was clearly unfit for that role.

"For example, he accused you of lacking trust in him, when you wanted to join him upstairs on occasions when he was bathing Jacob.

"You did not have the confidence to confront him when he kicked Jacob's cot."

Gemma Barton, was cleared of murder, an alternative charge of manslaughter, and two counts of child cruelty, but was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and a third count of child cruelty.

She has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

What happened to Jacob Crouch?

An inquest into the death of a 10-month-old baby has heard he died after suffering a traumatic bowel injury.

Derby Coroner's Court heard Jacob Crouch was pronounced dead at the Royal Derby Hospital after being found "critically ill" in a house in Linton.

The emergency services were called to the home on 30 December 2020, prompting a police investigation.

An inquest heard a post-mortem examination found the baby died from peritonitis - an infection of the stomach - which was caused by traumatic bowel perforation.

Assistant Coroner Sophie Lomas opened and adjourned an inquest into the death until the police investigation had concluded.

Play Brightcove video

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “The trial of Jacob Crouch’s mother and stepfather revealed shocking and deeply upsetting details of child abuse.

"Jacob’s short life was marked by sustained cruelty and violence, and our hearts go out to his wider family and the community where this terrible crime took place.

“Jacob was one of 36 children who died in England following abuse and maltreatment at home in 2020.

"For large parts of the year, due to lockdowns, children were cut-off from their usual support systems and the wider community, making those at risk of abuse more vulnerable to serious harm.

“We would urge anyone who has concerns for a child’s safety to contact the relevant authorities or the NSPCC Helpline, which provides free and confidential help and advice.”