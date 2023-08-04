TikTok influencer found guilty of murdering her mother's ex-lover and his friend

A social media influencer has been found guilty of murdering of her mother's lover and his friend in a deliberate high-speed crash on a main road in Leicestershire.

Mahek Bukhari, who is 23 and from Stoke-on-Trent, arranged for a gang to kill Saqib Hussain. He died in the crash on the A46 in Leicestershire, along with his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, on 11 February 2022.

Her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, 45, was also in on the killing, and has been found guilty of murder.

Two men, Raes Jamal, 22, from Loughborough, and Rekan Karwan, 28, from Leicester, have been found guilty of the same charge.

Three others, Natasha Akthtar, Ameer Jamal, Sanaf Gulammustafa have been convicted of manslaughter.

While Mohammed Patel has been found not guilty of all charges.

What happened?

Saqib Hussain had been in a three-year relationship with Ansreen Bukhari who was married.

But when Mrs Bukhari ended the relationship and refused to answer his calls, he became obsessive. He threatened to send explicit images and videos of her to her husband and son, in the hope she would speak to him. The blackmail included demands for cash.

During the trial, prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC said Mahek Bhukari told her mother not to worry - that she would get some "guys to jump" Saqib Hussain and he "wouldn't know what's hit him".

Leicester Crown Court was told a meeting with Mr Hussain was arranged at the Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester on 11 February 2022. It was, the prosecution said, a plan to cause serious harm, if not to kill him.

He arrived in a silver Skoda Fabia driven by Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution claimed they were unaware this was a trap.

Two other cars were also there, waiting for them. An ambush with the aim of seizing the phone containing the naked photos of Mrs Bukhari.

Inside the Seat Leon and Audi TT were Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen and six others, including Mr Jamal and Mr Karwan.

The Skoda paused briefly. The court was told Mr Hussain and his friend panicked and sped off when they saw the cars and the number of people inside - some of whom were wearing balaclavas.

The Seat and Audi followed.

They chased the Skoda, at high speed, and eventually all three cars were heading towards the A46 dual carriageway.

By now, it was just after midnight. Saqib Hussain was in the passenger seat of the Skoda. He made a desperate call to 999.

He told the operator, "I'm being followed by two cars, they're trying to block me in. I need help now. They're trying to kill me, I'm getting rammed off the road. Please I'm begging you."

He was then heard to say "Oh my God". There was a scream and the call cut off abruptly before the crash.