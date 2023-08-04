The family of a man who died after being hit by a car in Sheldon, have described him as someone who would live life to the fullest.

Liam Jones died after being struck by what's believed to be a Seat Leon near the junction of Moat Lane and Vera Road on 1 August.

The 22-year-old was riding an electric bike at the time and was confirmed dead at the scene.

His family said: "Liam was a loving, caring son, brother and uncle. He would do anything for anybody – he lived life to the fullest.

"He touched many hearts, gained many friends and he will be truly missed by family. We love you all the world – taken too soon.

"We are truly heartbroken. Keep doing what you loved – bike it up there.”

A 17-year-old boy and two men – aged 19 and 20 – were arrested yesterday morning, 3 August, on suspicion of murder.