A social media influencer has been found guilty of murdering of her mother's lover and his friend in a deliberate high-speed crash on a main road in Leicestershire.

Mahek Bukhari, who is 23 and from Stoke-on-Trent, arranged for a gang to kill Saqib Hussain.

He died in the crash on the A46 in Leicestershire, along with his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, on 11 February 2022.

Who is influencer Mahek Bukhari?

Bukhari first posted on the Tiktok app in 2019 gaining more than 130,000 followers and 3.3 million likes across her numerous videos.

Her content included clothing hauls, makeup, dancing and lip syncing videos.

Bukhari's first public video was about her mother with the sound 'hot mom check.'

This wasn't a rarity with Bukhari posting numerous videos between 2019-2022 featuring her mother, dancing and lip syncing to different audios.

Her most recent video with her mother had the caption "To the women who birthed me, I appreciate you so much."

Her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, 45, was also in on the killing, and has been found guilty of murder.

Credit: TikTok MaybVlogs

Mahek Bukhari also shared snippets of her life on the app including her friend's 23rd birthday celebrations, where she filmed herself driving an Audi to Manchester.

The last video Bukhari uploaded was about her fake eyelashes.

It was published on the 7th of Febuary 2022, just four days before the deliberate high-speed crash.

Since then no videos have been posted on the account and all comments have been turned off.

Along with Mahek and Asreen Bukhari, two men, Raes Jamal, 22, from Loughborough, and Rekan Karwan, 28, from Leicester, have been found guilty of the same charge.

Three others, Natasha Akthtar, Ameer Jamal, Sanaf Gulammustafa have been convicted of manslaughter.

While Mohammed Patel has been found not guilty of all charges.

Jurors at Leicester Crown Court deliberated for 28 hours following the three-month trial.