A driver who killed a grandfather with a single punch in a road rage attack in Oldbury just two weeks before Christmas has been jailed.

Arslan Farooq, 25, confronted 51-year-old Simon West on the evening of 10 December last year on the A4123 Wolverhampton Road, after forcing him to pull over.

Witness statements showed that Farooq punched Mr West once, sending him to the floor, before getting back in his Vauxhall Astra and driving away.

Mr West was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and officers traced Farooq, who claimed in a police interview on 11 December, that he had been 'cut up' by Mr West.

CCTV showed that Farooq was behind Mr West's black Peugeot van as they went through traffic lights at the junction of Pool Road and Causeway Green Road.

Both vehicles then turned right onto Wolverhampton Road, a dual carriageway, and Farooq overtook Mr West but slowed as he went past, so both cars were travelling alongside each other.

The court heard Farooq then swerved aggressively into the inside lane just ahead of Mr West, before quickly pulling back into the outside lane.

He then moved back into the inside lane and as Mr West moved to go past in the outside lane, Farooq pulled out across in front of him, forcing him to stop.

Simon West died in hospital on 14 December.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from a traumatic head injury.

His family have previously paid tribute to him, saying: "Simon was a loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and recently grandfather. He was loved by everybody he met and will be deeply missed."

Farooq was arrested again on 15 December, and on 19 May, appearing at Birmingham Crown Court, he admitted manslaughter and dangerous driving.

Farooq was jailed for eight years and three months on Friday, 4 August. He was also banned from driving for 12 months after release.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.