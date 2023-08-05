The families of two men who died after a TikTok influencer rammed their car off the road in Leicester have paid a heartfelt tribute to them.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died after their car caught fire and "split in two" just off the A46 dual carriageway on February 11 last year.

Their families have described their grief as "extremely painful" after the "senseless act" which killed them.

YouTube and TikTok content creator Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhar were convicted of their murder following a three-month trial at Leicester Crown Court on Friday 4 August.

Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhar were convicted of murder.

The victims, 21, were from Banbury in Oxfordshire.

Bukhari, 24, was said to have taken part in the chase after Mr Hussain threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose an affair he had with her 46-year-old mother Ansreen.

Mr Ijazuddin's family spoke after the verdict of their loss.

In a statement they said: "Everyone who knew Hashim loved him. His death is not just a massive loss to our family but also to our whole community.

"Hashim would always put others first and wouldn't hesitate to help others if they needed it.

"On that tragic day, he was simply helping his friend and this resulted in his death.

"It has been extremely painful not only losing Hashim at such a young age but also in the circumstances in which we lost him."

The family of Mr Hussain said they had been "shattered" by his murder.

They added: "We are still struggling to come to terms with the enormity of our loss.

"I do not feel that we have received justice as we have now got a life sentence.

"I never imagined that I would have to bury one of my children, that I would spend every waking moment suddenly expecting him to come back and tell me everything is OK, endlessly searching for his face whenever I am in public even though I know it is impossible.

"This grief of losing Saqib has further been compounded by having to relive the horror of my son's death over and over again in court.

