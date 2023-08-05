Play Brightcove video

Members of the public have been given an insight into the running of a busy pet hospital in Derby.

The event was organised to raise funds for the PDSA charity, which treats sick and injured animals, if their owners can't afford the vet bills.

Despite the downpour of rain caused by Storm Antoni, animal-lovers came along to see a hospital tour, vet demonstrations and partake in a dog show.

Dog show categories throughout the afternoon including Perfect Puppy, Golden Oldie, Best Trick, Best Biscuit Catcher and Best in Show.

The Peoples Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) receive no government funding and rely entirely on donations from the public.

The fundraising event included a raffle to help raise vital funds for the pet hospital. Credit: ITV News Central

The Derby PDSA Hospital last year cost over £1.2m to run, so fundraising events are essential to helping the charity continue to save the sickest of animals.

Pet Hospital lead, Sally Frith, said: "we're here as a helping hand for those who need us. There's no better feeling than being able to help someone fix their poorly pet and get them home again."

Head nurse Yvonne Gaskin told ITV Central events like this help keep the hospital running.

She said: "We work hard everyday. The staff have expectations on them to ask for contributions."

The charity believes everyone has the right to experience the unique bond that comes from owning a pet, and that financial hardship shouldn't mean a pet has to suffer if they become unwell.

The team in Derby saw 7,994 pets in 2022, carrying out 16,452 consultations, 702 surgical operations, 1075 x-rays and 1068 ultrasounds.