More than £7,000 has been raised for a football club in Solihull after a fire broke, destroying the clubhouse.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a blaze broke out in the bar area of the club house of Hampton F.C.

The club secretary, Spencer Mcardle, was alerted, five fire engines and 30 firefighters attended but despite efforts, nothing could be saved.

Spencer's children set up a fundraiser to help the club following the fire. They wrote: "Myself and my sisters have set up this page to help raise money to go towards the rebuild of Hampton Football Club.

"Unfortunately in the early hours of 1st August, our Dad who is the Club Secretary received a phone call that the club house was on fire. This has left everyone involved in Hampton Football Club shocked and absolutely devastated.

"We have seen first hand the love, hard work and dedication not only our Dad but so many others put into making this Club the Club it is.

"This club house holds so many memories for all and this is why it’s so heartbreaking to see it in this way.

"We hope the community come together to show their support and help us raise money to go towards the rebuild.

"This won’t be the end of Hampton Football Club."