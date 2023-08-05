A cat who was among a family of 40 cats to be rescued from the same house, is the only one left waiting for adoption in Birmingham.

The RSPCA says Mr Pricklepants, named after the Toy Story 3 character, has had no interest from potential adopters at the charity's Birmingham Animal Centre, despite his memorable name.

He was one of 40 cats who were rescued from a house last year, all suffering from cat flu and severely underweight, but the other cats have all been adopted.

The animal charity have described him as being both lovable and well-natured.

The RSPCA says Mr Pricklepants is slowly coming out of his shell. Credit: RSPCA

Emma Finnimore, cattery supervisor at the centre said: “When all the cats arrived, we had so many to name that we decided to go with a Disney theme - which is why he has such a memorable name.

“However, despite this, he’s getting no interest and it is so sad because we just want to see him go into a new home with a loving family. He’s the last one of the 40 waiting for his happy ending.

“He is quite shy but that is only usually to begin with when he first meets you. Once you give him a treat though, he will be your best friend for life.”

The rescued cat has become more sociable since arriving to the animal centre.

“He is definitely coming out of his shell,” she said.

“We are appealing for people looking to take on a new cat in their home to consider Mr Pricklepants, he has so much love to give.”

The RSPCA says Mr Pricklepants will need an adult-only home with a patient owner to help him settle in slowly.

They added he will also need a spare room initially with plenty of hiding spaces available to him until he feels confident enough to start exploring the home more.