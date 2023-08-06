A six-year-old boy has died after a crash between a van and a car in Leicestershire.

The collision involving a red Chrysler Crossfire car and a Grey Volkswagen Caddy van happened on Saturday (5 August) at around 12.48pm on Rugby Road in Cotesbach near Lutterworth.

The driver of the Chrysler remains in a stable condition in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

A six-year-old boy was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The car was heading along Rugby Road after coming off the Gibbet roundabout when the collision occurred with a van travelling in the opposite direction.

Leicestershire police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam footage.

The force is particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white 4x4 style vehicle and a woman who was also driving in the area at the time. Both left the scene before officers arrived.