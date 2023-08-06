A fire broke out at Dudley's famous 'Crooked House' pub last night (Saturday 5 August), engulfing the building as firefighters continue to battle to save it.

Fire crews were alerted of the blaze on Himley Road at 10pm as thick flames and smoke could be seen from miles away.

Credit: BPM Media/ Liam Tucker

The B4176 Himley Road at Gornal Wood was closed in both directions from 2.15am and remains closed as motorists are diverted away from the scene.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said six crews from both Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire Service have been tackling the blaze since around 10pm last night.

The fire comes days after it emerged Marston's had sold The Crooked House Marston's to a 'private buyer for alternative use'.

Dating back to 1765, it started sinking into the ground due to mining subsidence in the area and became known as 'the wonky pub' across the West Midlands and beyond.