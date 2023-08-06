Man arrested in murder probe after woman, 58, dies in Hereford

A murder investigation has been launched after a 58-year-old woman died in Hereford.

Emergency services attended an address on Cotton Meadows in Kingstone at around 5.10pm last night (Saturday 5 July).

The woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say there will be an increased presence in the area while investigations continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher, of West Mercia Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly lost her life.

“I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming but would like to reassure the local community that there is no wider risk to the public.

“Our officers remain at the scene, and you may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues.”