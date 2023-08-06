A paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 and told her "no one would believe her" if she reported what was happening has been jailed.

Zomid Hussein, 73, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 31 July for indecent assault, rape of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Hussein sexually assaulted the girl on a number of occasions, telling her no one would ever believe her if she reported what was happening.

The girl came forward in 2019 and reported Hussein, who attended a voluntary interview in December 2020.

In his police interview in December of that year, Hussein answered "no comment" to all questions.

Hussein will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Katie Russell, from West Midlands Police's non-recent Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: "This was an appalling sequence of abuse in which Zomid Hussein abused a young child.

"Thanks to her bravery, we were able to build a case to bring him to justice and hopefully grant her some measure of closure.

"We would urge anyone who knows or thinks they were a victim of sexual abuse in the past to contact us and tell us your story.

"In doing so you could secure justice for yourself and others, as well as potentially protecting current or future victims."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.