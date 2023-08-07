Four men who burgled more than 50 homes in the Midlands have been convicted.

During the series of break-ins, around £300,000 worth of jewellery and cash were stolen from homes across Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall between last November and January this year.

West Midlands Police said four men, aged between 22 and 38, wore masks and ensured no one was home before forcing their way inside.

Jason MacDonaugh, 32, Darren O'Halloran, 38, Barney Casey, 22, and Daniel Harty, 32, were convicted of conspiracy to burgle following a four-and-a-half week trial which concluded on Wednesday (2 August) and were remanded into custody.

CCTV footage showed two cars, an Audi RS3 and a VW Golf with false number plates were used to flee the scenes.

Sergeant James Birtles, from West Midlands Police, said: "This gang were relentless in their pursuit of jewellery, which could be sold on, along with cash.

"They tried to cover their tracks but through extensive enquiries, which included working with the An Garda Síochána, we managed to identify and link them to more than 50 burglaries across the region.

"We know the impact of being a victim of burglary, the intrusion into your home and the loss of sentimental items and hard-earned money. I have no doubts they would have struck again and again if not caught and they now face considerable time behind bars."

