A man from Nottinghamshire, who had to have half his skull removed after a street assault, says he's got a new lease of life following surgery to restore his head to a normal shape.

Braden Stromberg, from Clipstone in Mansfield, nearly died when he was knocked unconscious with a single punch.

Mr Stromberg, 27, and his then-girlfriend were walking through Bolsover in Derbyshire, when Kyle Stevenson came up to them and hit him to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

The severe swelling in Mr Stromberg's brain meant doctors had no choice but to remove part of his skull. This meant he had to wear a special helmet at all times to protect the exposed area from infection or contact.

A neurosurgeon has now rebuilt his skull using a hard type of plastic and it involved more than a hundred staples, but means he no longer has to wear the helmet.

Mr Stromberg and his mum, Louise said they are thrilled with how the operation went and his new appearance.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Central Mr Stromberg said: "To see the shape of my head restored to roughly the shape it was before, I was astounded by it.

"I was so happy when I came out," he finished.

Ms Stromberg said she was "over the moon". "He's fixed. I could have shouted from the rooftops for him."

After spending two days in hospital, Braden Stromberg is back home and hopes to once again enjoy playing with family dog Frank and return to his job as a groundworker.

Stevenson admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for a year and ten and a half months in February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.