Photos show the Crooked House pub that was destroyed by a fire has now been reduced to rubble.

The area of the site of Himley Road in Dudley had been cordoned off while demolition vehicles worked on the burnt out building on Monday (7 August).

Demolition work is believed to have began earlier this afternoon (7 August) Credit: Andy Cashmore

The blaze took place on 5 August, leaving a burnt-out shell of the building at the site. It prompted an investigation by the police and fire service.

Flowers and cards of sympathy have been left at the site of a much-loved Grade II-listed pub in the Black Country that has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at 10pm on Saturday, where smoke and flames tore through the 258-year-old building Credit: Andy Cashmore

Staffordshire Police said they are "reviewing all of the available evidence" on the cause of the fire. The blaze came just two weeks after the building was sold by brewer Marston's to a private buyer.

Detective Inspector Richard Dancey from CID, said:

"This incident has caused a great deal of speculation locally and we understand the significance of the building within the local community.

"We would like to remind the public that our investigation is ongoing and we are reviewing all of the available evidence alongside fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident.

"Due to the excess damage caused to the structure of the building, the cordon remains in place today and we're asking people to avoid the area.

"Those who may have any useful information are urged to get in touch with us whilst we continue to complete our lines of enquiry alongside the fire service."