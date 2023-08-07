Play Brightcove video

A news reporter visits the 'Crooked House' pub in 1975 as the publicans battle to measure up for wallpaper, given the fact the walls and floor tilt in all directions.

In 1975 ATV reporter Peter Green was sent to the then 'Glynne Arms' at Himley in Staffordshire, a pub nicknamed the 'Crooked House' due to the effects of mining subsidence.

The publican Arthur Love and his wife were measuring up for wallpaper.

They revealed that no decorator would take on the job, given the wonky walls, so they were forced to do it themselves.

Back in 1975 the couple were already getting drinkers from as far away as China, Russia, Japan, and America, all keen to experience the sensation of slanting walls and floors - before they'd had their first sip of alcohol.

When asked why they travelled so far, Mr Love replied,

"To see the bottles run up the table."

Demolition machinery has been moved onto the site of the historic 'Crooked House' pub in Dudley this morning, after it was destroyed by a fire on Saturday night (5 August).

Investigations are underway into the cause of a fire which destroyed the much-loved landmark, just days after it was sold.

The pub in Himley was once known as "Britain's wonkiest pub", after it began sinking in the early 19th century.

Police and fire fighters were called to the blaze on Himley Road around 10.45 on Saturday night.

The Himley landmark up in flames Credit: BPM Media/ Liam Tucker

Roads including the B4176 Himley Road at Gornal Wood were closed in both directions in the early hours, as motorists were diverted away from the scene.

The fire comes days after it emerged Marston's had sold the pub to a 'private buyer for alternative use'.