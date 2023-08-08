A schoolgirl died after being hit by a double-decker bus in Birmingham as she ran to catch another one, an inquest has heard.

Sophie Fletcher, 15, ran across Sheaf Lane in Sheldon shortly before 3pm on March 18 when she was hit by a National Express bus.

The teenager had just got off a bus on the opposite side of the road with a friend when they both ran down a footpath and went behind the bus before Sophie went into the road.

An inquest at Birmingham Coroners’ Court heard the bus driver could have done nothing to avoid hitting her.

Sophie suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital. Her cause of death was head trauma due to a road traffic collision.

PC Gail Arnold, from West Midlands Police, said: "Both girls got off the bus and ran down the side of the bus on the footpath and continued running behind the bus into the carriageway.

"She ran out in the road from behind the bus and nothing could be done to avoid the accident."

Dash-cam footage from another vehicle, showed the bus was travelling 23mph in a 30mph zone when it collided with Sophie.

The Assistant Coroner for Birmingham and Solihull, Ian Dreelan, described what happened as "exceptionally tragic".

He said: "Sophie and her friend had left a bus and ran behind the back of the bus.

"Her friend stopped but Sophie continued to run. She was struck by an oncoming double decker bus."

The bus driver "was simply unable to react in time" and did not have enough "distance to stop."

Flowers have been laid near the scene of the crash on Sheaf Lane. Credit: ITV News Central

Following the incident, Sophie's family described her as a "beautiful young girl with an amazing personality and presence to match."

"She will be so greatly missed by all her family, friends whether in or outside of school.

"Mommy will always hold your hand and you will always be daddy's little princess. Fly high our beautiful Sophie Soph.

"We will love you, forever & always Mommy & Daddy."

