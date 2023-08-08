Julen Lopetegui to leave Wolves just days before start of Premier League season

Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui is to leave the club with just six days to go until their opening Premier League game of the season.

In an extraordinary development, the Spanish boss and Wolves have been finalising the terms of his departure today.

Those discussions are understood to have been ongoing for a couple of weeks, which has allowed Wanderers to put in place a solid succession plan.

Numerous candidates have been spoken to but Gary O'Neil has been the most impressive and is set to lead the club this season.

He turned Bournemouth's campaign around last year to keep them in the Premier League but is a free agent after they decided to appoint Andoni Iraola this summer.

Although no official announcement has yet been made, it is understood the relationship between Wolves and Lopetegui soured after an interview the Spaniard did with the journalist Guillem Balague during pre-season in Portugal.

There has either been a lack of communication from club bosses or a lack of understanding from Lopetegui on what they would do in the transfer market.

Only full-back Matt Doherty and goalkeeper Matt King have arrived at Molineux this summer - both on free transfers.

The club spent around £75m in January which they had not expected. The financial rules of the Premier League mean they've had to be extremely strict with their spending in this window.

Wolves begin their season with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Monday night.