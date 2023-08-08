A man who downloaded terrorist bomb-making manuals and looked up how to make gunpowder, before going on the run to Bulgaria, has been jailed.

David Bodill from Buxton in Derbyshire was first arrested at his home in Carlisle Road on 2 March 2022 after police learned he was trying to buy materials that may be used in making explosives.

When police arrived at his home, they found chemicals that could be used to create explosives when they were mixed correctly.

They also found a notepad with details about how to mix them together to create explosives.

After the 29-year-old was arrested, detectives also seized Bodill's laptop, and they found searches for how to make gunpwder, and downloaded terrorist bomb-making manuals. He had also downloaded extremist material from both far-right and Islamic terror organisations which show attacks, beheadings and bomb-making tutorials.

Bodill claimed to police that the material was used for legitimate usage, and that he had an interest in firearms and was looking to pursue a career in manufacturing them.

But he was charged with an offence under section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883, and was scheduled to appear before magistrates in Westminster on 22 October last year, but he didn't attend.

Instead he had fled the country to Bulgaria, and told police he had no plan to return to the UK.

He was eventually arrested by Bulgarian authorities in January 2023 and was extradited back to the UK, where he was sent to prison ahead of his trial.

After his trial at Manchester Crown Court, which finished last week, he was convicted, and yesterday he was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Frank Fraser from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands said; “The substances and downloaded bomb making materials possessed by David Bodill are very concerning.

“Not only had he researched and written his own notes on bomb making but had also searched for and downloaded extreme footage from various terrorist groups.

“While he did not appear to have any significantly extreme political views his interest in such matters – combined with his bomb making materials and handbooks – makes for a dangerous individual.

“We welcome both the verdict and sentence and hope it sends a clear message that we will do all we can to ensure the safety of our communities.

“We have seen an increasing number of people being exposed to extremist material online and I would urge anyone who has any concerns about any of the family or friends who may be exhibiting concerning behaviour to report it.”