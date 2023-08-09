A woman has died and several people have been injured after a Fiat 500 hit a group of pedestrians in Worcestershire.

Six people were injured after the car hit people on the pavement on Church Street in Malvern on Tuesday 8 August at around 12.00pm.

One woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition and West Mercia Police has confirmed this morning (Wednesday 9 August) that she has died from her injuries.

Two of the victims remain in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is helping with enquiries into the cause of the collision.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

The three other victims suffered minor injuries which did not require medical treatment.

Sergeant Liam Bennet, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the lady who has died.

“We’re working hard to understand what happened and how the car came to mount the pavement and strike the pedestrians. While our investigation continues I would ask people to avoid speculating about what happened.”

