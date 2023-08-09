West Mercia Chief Constable announces departure from force

West Mercia Police Chief Constable Pippa Mills is leaving West Mercia Police, having accepted the role as an Assistant Commissioner within the Metropolitan Police.Chief Constable Pippa Mills has the led the force since September 2021. In that time the number of officers has reached nearly 2500, more than in the force’s history.

The current Chief Constable said: “It has been an incredible privilege to serve the communities of the three beautiful counties of Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

"Whilst I am, of course, pleased with the opportunity it is bittersweet as I am leaving an incredible force, made of up of officers, staff and volunteers that are passionate and dedicated to delivering a quality policing service and protecting people from harm.

“In my two years here the police service nationally has faced some of the biggest ever challenges and that’s why I’m particularly proud that we have maintained high levels of public confidence levels in the force.

“During my time here I have been committed to ensuring we listen to the needs of our communities, that you know who your local policing teams are and that you have genuine trust and confidence in them and in the wider force. We have made strides forward and I know this work will continue.

“The local communities, and my colleagues here in West Mercia, can be certain that the force will continue to go from strength to strength.”

An interim chief constable will be sought to replace Pippa Mills.