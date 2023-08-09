Wolverhampton Wanderers has announced Gary O'Neil as the club's new head coach, on a three year deal.

It follows Julen Lopetegui departure from Wolves with just six days to go until their opening Premier League game of the season.

O'Neil takes on Wolves as the club braces for battle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Sporting director at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Matt Hobbs, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club. He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

“Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.

“Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together.”

Who is Gary O'Neil?

O’Neil, 40, was born in London and started his football career as a midfielder - featuring for the likes of Portsmouth, West Ham and Bolton Wanderers.

Gary O'Neil (right) playing for West Ham United during the Barclays Premier League match at Upton Park on 30 March 2013. Credit: PA Images

What's his management history?

As a manager, his career has only just started with seven months spent at the helm of AFC Bournemouth.

He joined the Cherries as first-team coach in February 2021 and was a member of the coaching staff as the clun regained a place in the Premier League after being promoted from the Championship the season before.

He took charge of 12 games on an interim basis at the end of August 2022 and helped steady the ship following three defeats.

Bournemouth is his only serious managerial credential, having taken over originally as caretaker boss following the departure of Scott Parker in November 2022.

Gary O'Neil managed AFC Bournemouth for seven months last season. Credit: PA Images

Originally nailed on favourites for Premier League relegation, O’Neil soon turned Bournemouth’s fortune around.

Following the 9-0 thumping to Liverpool on the opening day of the season, O’Neil took Bournemouth on a 6 game unbeaten run which included a goalless draw with Wolves.

His teams performances in the month of September earned him a Premier League Manager of the Month nomination.

Why did he leave Bournemouth?

Despite his rise from first team coach, to caretaker boss, to head coach responsible for Premier League survival, Bournemouth sacked O’Neil in June 2023, in favour of Andoni Iraola.

Wolves begin their season with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Monday night.