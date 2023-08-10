A body, believed to be that of a missing man, has been found in the River Wye in Hereford.

West Mercia Police searched the river yesterday evening (9 August) and believe to have found the body of Sean Day, who was last seen on Saturday 29 July.

The 29-year-old fell down an embankment and went into the River Wye near Victoria Bridge, West Mercia Police said.

A formal identification is yet to take place.

Police will remain in the area for some time while a recovery operation is underway.