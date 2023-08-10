A murder investigation is underway after a man, in his late 20s, was shot in Leamington Spa.

Police were called at 3am after a man was found with a gunshot wound near to the junction of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace.

The victim, aged in his late 20s, had been shot earlier on in Frances Havergal Close, Warwickshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the man’s next of kin has been informed.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, of Warwickshire Police, said: "A murder investigation has been launched, and a number of enquiries are currently ongoing to ascertain the circumstances.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We recognise the concern this incident, which is believed to be isolated, may have caused the local community and want to reassure them that a full investigation is underway.

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while officers carry out enquiries, and as part of this, a scene guard and a road closure are currently in place at either end of Ranelagh Terrace, and at Frances Havergal Close by the junction with Ranelagh Terrace.

"If anyone was in the area shortly before 3am this morning and may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or who may have any dashcam or doorbell footage, please get in contact.

"There is likely to be significant disruption in the local area while we carry out enquiries at the scene."

The force is urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 33 of 10 August.