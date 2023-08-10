Swimmers are hoping to set a world record as the oldest mixed four-person relay team to swim the English Channel in honour of a firefighter who went missing.

Participants said they would think of Iain Hughes, of Dudley, who went missing in June while attempting a Channel-crossing swim.

Iain Hughes embarked on the swim in July to raise money for the The Fire Fighters Charity, British Heart Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.

The married father-of-two began his attempt on Tuesday 20 June, accompanied by a support boat, after training for two years.

He went missing during the attempt and French and Belgian military helicopters led a search, alongside navy and police patrol boats, but French authorities called off the search.

The body of the crew manager, based at Wednesbury fire station, was found and confirmed to be Mr Hughes.

Swimming member Dave Rock, said firefighter Mr Hughes would be "very much" on his mind.

He said: "If anybody was going to do the Channel, it was him. We trained with Iain a number of times and he joined us for a training swim in Dover.. [He was a] really lovely guy.

"The awful events did leave the team pretty flat to be quite honest".

But he added: "Since then, we've seen a lot of people who've been successful.

"You think 'you know what, we're gonna do it for him and make a damn good job of it."

The swimmers and another team of four are both raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity and fundraise for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The quartet includes Lionel Spittle, from Wolverhampton, who turns 70 before the attempt on 15 August.

Mr Spittle said he had to be part of a relay to satisfy his ambition of a Channel swim as he was not capable "and I never have been" of doing it solo.

He explained: "I've asked some friends, thinking I may struggle to get three. I've got seven."

The swimmer, who lost his wife 10 years ago to a brain tumour, took on a different challenge for his 65th birthday.

He swam 65 lengths of a pool, cycled 65 miles and ran 65 laps of a track, raising more than £5,000.