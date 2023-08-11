A paedophilic former police trainee officer has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing a vulnerable 13-year-old girl.

Haider Siddique befriended the victim on Snapchat after she saw he was posting about women's rights.

The 23-year-old was then a trainee officer at West Midlands Police.

Siddique had sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old on two occasions, she later became concerned she may have fallen pregnant.

He was arrested when a bus driver saw him stroking her back, hugging and kissing her while she was in school uniform.

The 23-year-old eventually admitted two charges of sexual activity with a child halfway through his trial earlier this year, just before the victim was about to be cross-examined.

A further offence of child abduction, which he denied, was ordered to lie on the file.Birmingham Crown Court heard that Siddique, from Allwood Gardens, Bartley Green, had severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder having suffered his own childhood trauma.

But the Judge concluded it did not 'excuse or explain' his actions, for which she sentenced him to seven years and seven months.She said: "With your employment and role as a trainee or probationary officer you must have been aware of your responsibility to protect the public, especially vulnerable members of the community.

"You of all people should have appreciated how vulnerable she was and in need of protection and support."You should have been aware of this just because you were an adult. Instead, you ignored all responsibility and allowed a sexual relationship to develop."

Siddique joined the police force in August 2021 as a student officer.

He attended Stechford Police Station with the victim on 11 March the following year over an unrelated matter.

Siddique claimed the girl was a friend of his sister's who wanted to understand more about Islam.

Officers drove her home separately and asked about the nature of her association with Siddique because 'things simply didn't add up', said prosecutor Tim Ashmore.Then on March 22 that year, a bus driver saw them together and recognised the girl from previous journeys.

Mr Ashmore said: "He saw the defendant sitting close to her and talking to her whilst touching her back.

"The defendant got off the bus and hugged her. He became concerned and contacted the police."

During the subsequent investigation, the victim told officers she had had sex with Siddique on two occasions.

An emergency contraceptive pill and a negative pregnancy test were recovered from her belongings.

They had also 'declared their love for each other' in messages while Siddique had texted the victim's mother, posing as a friend's parent, to ask if the girl could stay over.

He later shamelessly claimed the victim had blackmailed him into having sex with her.

Stephen Sweeney, defending, told the court that a psychiatrist had assessed Siddique as being 'extremely emotional and immature, who is emotionally operating at the level of a 14-year-old'.

He added his client was 'fragile and vulnerable' as a result of an 'abundance of trauma' as a child which 'haunts him every day'.

Mr Sweeney said: "It's very serious. He knows it. He has come to realise just how serious it is."

Judge Buckingham acknowledged Siddique's claims of what he suffered as a child, including being kidnapped, had 'some substance' because he had disclosed them upon joining the police.

She said: "It is somewhat surprising you were able to persuade the police as to your suitability as a trainer officer.

"But none of the appalling experiences excuse or explain what you did."Siddique was also made the subject of a restraining order banning future contact with the victim and her mother as well as a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.