A man has died following a crash near Evesham, which left three other people in hospital.

The collision, which took place at around 8.30pm, involved three vehicles on the A44 Pitchers Hill near the town.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called to the junction of Pitchers Hill and the A44 in Broadway following the crash. Four people were found injured at the scene.

One man, the driver of one of the vehicles, had been removed from his vehicle by the fire service and was given roadside life support, emergency services confirmed.

Ambulance crews arrived and began administering advances life support - but he was unable to be revived and was confirmed dead at the scene.

A passenger in the same car, also male, was also removed from the car by the fire service and treated for serious injuries before being taken to Worcester Royal Hospital by land ambulance for treatment.

The driver of a second car was also taken to the same hospital for serious injuries.

A woman who was driving the third car involved was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital for treatment on injuries which are not believed to be serious.

The A44 remains closed in both directions this morning (August 11). A second crash took place near the same location in the early hours of this morning, resulting in an extended closure.

