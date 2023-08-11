The public right of way running through the grounds of the Crooked House has been closed for safety reasons.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire County Council said: “The safety of the general public is our top priority, and due to the unsafe nature of the site at the Crooked House we have temporarily closed a public right of way running through it on safety grounds.

“We are continuing to work with all agencies involved in this issue to ensure the path is opened as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Crooked House burnt down just two weeks after it was sold to a private buyer Credit: ITV News Central

The pub burned down just two weeks after it was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer.

The loss of the pub, built in the 18th century, prompted a wave of anger from politicians, local residents and former regulars.

The Mayor of the West Midlands says he remains “laser-focused” on rebuilding the historic Crooked House pub, following a meeting with South Staffordshire Council on Thursday.

In a statement shared today, Andy Street said the authority "will not let this lie and have a plan in place".

Staffordshire Police have since confirmed it is treating the fire as arson, but no arrests have yet been made.