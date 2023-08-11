Shrewsbury Flower Show has been shut down after police received an anonymous call making a 'serious threat' to the site.

West Mercia Police said a threat was made to The Quarry in Shrewsbury, where the Shrewsbury Flower Show is currently being held.

The site has been evacuated and a cordon put in place as a precaution.

In a post on social media, Shrewsbury Flower Show said the Ministry of Defence was sending officers from Cheshire to do a full sweep of the park, which could take up to two hours.

Police say a thorough search of the area is being undertaken by specially trained officers.

Superintendent Damian Pettit, said: “I know that the Shrewsbury Flower Show is a big event which has attracted significant crowds, particularly with today’s lovely weather, and that this threat may be alarming for visitors to the show.

“I would urge visitors to stay calm and follow the advice of officers in the area. They are there to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.

“Thank you to all the visitors who have already cooperated with our officers, it is much appreciated and a huge help in situations like this.

“At this stage we are assessing the threat and so are unable to provide any further information, but will update you as soon as possible via our Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as on our website.”