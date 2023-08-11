Two men have been charged with murder following the death of 26-year-old Craig Maposa.

Officers say Mr Maposa was assaulted in Gower Street in the city, shortly after 5.30am on Saturday 5 August.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital but died three days later.

Blessing Mukunguruste, 30, of Coronation Avenue, Wigston, and Brendon Mukunguruste, 27, of Cleveleys Avenue, Leicester, have both been charged with murder.

They will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 11 August).

