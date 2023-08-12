Nottingham Forest's first Premier League match of the season has been delayed due to "turnstile issues".

The Reds were due to kick-off their campaign against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at 12.30pm this afternoon.

The match though has been delayed by thirty minutes due to an issue with the turnstiles.

The club issued an update on Twitter concerning the situation.

The tweet reads: " Kick-off for today's fixture has been delayed until 1pm BST due to turnstile issues at the Emirates Stadium."

Excitement was building among football fans across the country as the Premier League returned on Friday when Burnley took on Manchester City.

Last season was Forest's first season in the top flight for more than 20 years and they ended the campaign on 38 points, which included nine wins, leading them to finishing 16th.

Arsenal also posted about the delays at the stadium.

Their tweet reads: "UPDATE: This afternoon's game with Nottingham Forest will now kick off at 1pm (UK), due to a delay at the turnstiles."

The game is expected to kick off at 1pm.