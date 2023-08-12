Police believe 'serious threat' at Shrewsbury Flower Show was a hoax

Police officers in Shrewsbury believe an anonymous call making a 'serious threat' which shut down the town's flower show was a hoax.

West Mercia Police said yesterday that a threat was made to The Quarry in Shrewsbury, where the Shrewsbury Flower Show is being held.

The site had to be evacuated and a cordon was put in place as a precaution.

In a further update, officers said searches of The Quarry continued yesterday evening and also said they believed the threat was a hoax.

Organisers at the show also took to Facebook and said the Flower Show Theatre will commence at 11am today.

Superintendent Damian Pettit, said: “At this stage we believe the threat was a hoax, but the safety of the public is our number one priority and we, along with colleagues form other agencies, will continue to complete a thorough searches.

“A huge amount of work goes in to planning events like this for the community and I know it was a disappointing end to the day for visitors.

"I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone who was at the show this evening for their cooperation, which meant that the site was evacuated quickly and safely.

“I’d also like to thank the event organisers who have worked closely with us this evening and have not hesitated to put the safety of the public first.

"We worked with them to try and keep the show going, but, as I’m sure you can understand, despite the safety checks they undertake as standard on entry, additional searching was needed.

“The show is expected to open as usual tomorrow and I’d like to reassure people that, on top of the security the event organisers have in place as standard such as bag searches on entry, there will also be increased measures in place tomorrow to ensure that everyone attending can have an enjoyable and safe day.

"You may also see an increased police presence in and around the area tomorrow.

“Once our searches are complete an investigation will be launched to understand the nature of this evening’s threat, and we won’t hesitate to take action where appropriate.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said yesterday that ambulance staff were working with emergency services colleagues at The Quarry in Shrewsbury.

Three paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team were also at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said yesterday: “As a precaution, West Mercia Police have put a cordon in place and areas of the park are being evacuated.

“Please avoid the area at present and follow the advice from police officers at the scene.

“Tonight’s firework display has been cancelled as a precaution.”