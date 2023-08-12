The organiser of the Shrewsbury Flower Show has branded an anonymous caller who made a hoax bomb threat as an idiot.

West Mercia Police said yesterday that a threat was made to the Quarry in Shrewsbury, where the Shrewsbury Flower Show is being held.

The site had to be evacuated and a cordon was put in place as a precaution.

Officers said searches of the quarry that were taking place yesterday evening have now concluded. They believe the threat was a hoax.

Organisers have spoken about their disappointment of the incident and the impact it has had on the show.

Maelor Owen, chairman of the Shropshire Horticultural Society, said: "It's such a shame that people for whatever reason can make comments like this, which if had just affected one or two it would still be annoying.

The site had to be evacuated Credit: Joshua Comben

"But when it affects four, five, six thousand people who come for a perfectly good day out and it's put to one side because of some idiot who decides to do what they want to do.

"We were just enjoying ourselves at 6.30pm and we had this call from the police to say that they had received this information.

"So we had a very quick discussion with the police officer at the scene and the decision was made for safety reasons which is very sensible to evacuate the ground."

Mr Owen said the police called the bomb disposal team and the area was evacuated by around 7pm.

He said: "All the spectators were brilliant. They fully understood the situation, were fully aware of what was going on.

"We kept a two hundred metre sterile area and asked people to go back which they did very sensibly and they we just waited and during the night they have done a through search of the show ground and found nothing thank God.

"At six o'clock this morning (they) gave us the ok to carry on with the show."

Officers were at the scene Credit: Joshua Comben

Officers also issued an update last night concerning the incident.

Superintendent Damian Pettit, said: “At this stage we believe the threat was a hoax, but the safety of the public is our number one priority and we, along with colleagues form other agencies, will continue to complete a thorough searches.

“A huge amount of work goes in to planning events like this for the community and I know it was a disappointing end to the day for visitors.

"I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone who was at the show this evening for their cooperation, which meant that the site was evacuated quickly and safely.

“I’d also like to thank the event organisers who have worked closely with us this evening and have not hesitated to put the safety of the public first.

"We worked with them to try and keep the show going, but, as I’m sure you can understand, despite the safety checks they undertake as standard on entry, additional searching was needed.

“The show is expected to open as usual tomorrow and I’d like to reassure people that, on top of the security the event organisers have in place as standard such as bag searches on entry, there will also be increased measures in place tomorrow to ensure that everyone attending can have an enjoyable and safe day.

"You may also see an increased police presence in and around the area tomorrow.

“Once our searches are complete an investigation will be launched to understand the nature of this evening’s threat, and we won’t hesitate to take action where appropriate.”