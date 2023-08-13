Dangerous behaviour at Midlands level crossings caught on camera

"Dangerous behaviour " at level crossings in the Midlands has been caught on camera by Network Rail.

It says nearly 50 cases of "misuse" have been either reported by train drivers or caught on hidden cameras in Worcestershire and the West Midlands so far in 2023.

From, dog walkers sitting their pets on the tracks for photos, youths doing one-armed push-ups and parents letting toddlers play on live railway lines.

The footage of people risking their lives has been released as a safety warning to others.

Alexandra France, Network Rail Level crossing safety manager, said: “In so many of the incidents filmed, the difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for those involved.

"I can’t downplay the danger they were in – with serious injury or worse a huge possibility.

"No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the rules around using level crossings every time they use it. It just really isn’t worth the risk."

Network Rail says people using footpath level crossings should:

Concentrate – It’s easy to get distracted, especially by phones, music and conversation.

Stop, look and listen - Follow signs and instructions.

Check both ways before crossing – If there is a train coming, don’t cross.

Understand the warnings (lights, barriers, alarms) - Visit level crossings for pedestrians to find out more.

Cross quickly - Keeping children close and dogs on a lead.