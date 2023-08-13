Police investigating the shooting of a man in Leamington Spa have made a fifth arrest.

The arrest comes after a murder investigation was launched on Thursday (10th August) following the death of 30-year-old Ben Daly, who was found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street at around 3am that morning.

Ben was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Four other people who were arrested in connection with this incident on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, two men and two women, have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Warwickshire Police at the scene after a man was found with a gunshot in Leamington Spa Credit: ITV Central

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna said: “Our investigation into Ben’s tragic death continues at pace, and we hope that this fifth arrest provides some reassurance to the community that a full investigation is underway.

“While we try to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident, we would still like to hear from any potential witnesses who may have been in the area between 1am and 3am on Thursday morning and who may have seen something suspicious. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace between these times.

“There are no longer scene-guards in place on Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace, but the public can still expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area, while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries and offer reassurance to the local community as we know how much concern this incident will have caused.

“If you think you saw anything suspicious or have doorbell or dash cam footage that could help with our investigation, I would urge you to get in touch via the channels outlined below.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with Ben’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Officers are still appealing for information.