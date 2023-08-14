Birmingham Airport strikes called off after new pay offer

Strike action by plane refuelers at Birmingham Airport has been called off at the eleventh hour following an improved pay offer.

The workers were due to down their tools tomorrow (Tuesday 15 August), which would have created disruption and delays across the airport.

However, as workers employed by Menzies Aviation began to prepare to walk out, Menzies made a revised offer. The new offer outlines:

A nine per cent pay increase and one-off payment of £750

Making temporary staff permanent

Upgrading communications technology

The members were balloted on the offer and it was accepted.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members were able to secure an improved offer by standing firm, together.

“This deal proves that Unite’s laser like focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members is paying direct financial dividends for workers.”

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “From the very outset of this dispute Unite has been clear that Menzies could afford to make our members an improved offer and that has shown to be the case.”