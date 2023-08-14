A man's body has been discovered in the back of a van engulfed in flames.

Staffordshire Police were called to the fire in Paget Street in Burton-upon-Trent, at 7.55pm on Sunday.

Firefighters were already at the scene extinguishing the blaze when they spotted the remains.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force confirmed last night.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of the man’s death, police have confirmed.

Police have urged anyone with footage from the area or information about the incident to contact the force, quoting incident 637 of August 13.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A post mortem will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death."