Police are appealing for information following the death of a 48-year-old man in Leicester.

Officers were called Pluto Close in Highfields on Sunday afternoon, to reports of a seriously injured man lying in the road near to Framland House, in Pluto Close, Highfields.

The ambulance service attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women, aged 42 and 26, were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Police are now in the process of contacting his next of kin and confirming his identity.

Detective Inspector Tom Brenton said: “Our investigations are in the early stages to establish the full circumstances leading to this man’s death.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything prior to when the man was found at approx. 2.30pm."

"In particular, residents within the Framland House block may have information that would assist us in our enquiries and I would encourage them to come forward.”